'Shark Tank India' Season Finale: Best One-liners From The Sharks That Sparked A Meme Fest

Sony's popular reality show, Shark Tank India has come to an end. Take a look at all the one-liners from the Sharks that started a meme fest on social media.

Princia Hendriques
shark tank india

Image: Instagram/@mygovindia/sharktank.india


Emerging as one of the most popular reality shows in recent times, Sony's Shark Tank India ended on a successful note on Friday. With seven entrepreneurs of the country as judges, the show provided a great platform for the entrepreneur minds of India to grow their business. However, the seven sharks on the show were not only providing investments to the contestants but also fodder to hilarious memes on social media. 

With the tendency to steal the spotlight in every episode, Ashneer Grover's blunt and brutally honest disposition caused quite a stir on the internet as netizens enjoyed hilarious memes with each episode. Other judges were not far too behind as masterminds on social media managed to turn their criticisms into memes. See the one-liners from Shark Tank India that started a meme trend on the internet. 

Shark Tank India memes

As mentioned earlier, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover emerged as the star of the show due to his brutally honest remarks to contestants' business proposals. One of the most hilarious and memorable one-liners was 'Yeh sab Doglapan hai'. Another of his popular dialogue was 'Bilkul bakwas hai yeh. Aap bandh kardo issey!'. 

It was widely circulated online as people had various comical takes on the line. Interestingly, the official Instagram of the Government of India used the popular meme to spread awareness on COVID-19 by writing, ''Without any 'nau-TANK-ki', let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of COVID-19. 💪 Be responsible, stay safe!'' 

Aman Gupta of boAt, also provided hysterical memes through his remarks on the show. One netizen shared his favourite memes from the show, which included Gupta's line, ''Hann main de dunga, tu tension le''. Another of his popular one-liner was 'hum bhi lenge''. Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com also provided social media with hilarious one-liners like 'Thodi tehzeeb rakha karo yaar', 'Main aapko sharminda nahi karna chahta but it is a joke', 'Yeh baat main digest nahi kar paa raha hoon'. Check out the memes from the first season of Sony's Shark Tank India here. 

shark tank india, aman gupta, ashneer griver
