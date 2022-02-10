Shark Tank India Special Episode: Where And When To Watch 'Gateway To The Shark Tank'?

Shark Tank India rose to fame in the country soon after its release and recently came to an end with its first season. SonyLIV took to its Instagram account on Thursday and gave all fans of the show some exciting news as they announced a Shark Tank India special episode called Gateway to Shark Tank. The OTT platform shared a glimpse of the episode that will release on February 11 and gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the fun-filled episode.

Where to watch Shark Tank India special episode?

The special episode, Gateway to Shark Tank, will stream on February 11 at 9 PM on the online streaming platform SonyLIV. The platform shared the promo of the episode, that promised fans a fun-filled watch. The judges were seen being asked some interesting questions by comedian Abish Mathew and gave several hard-hitting and hilarious replies. The clip features Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta, who the host referred to as 'sharks with a heart'.

Watch the clip here

Aman is seen speaking about the average cut time of an episode. He jokingly mentioned that Anupam speaks for about 30 minutes of the show. Peyush then cut in to poke fun at Namita and mentioned that she speaks very little, and only does so to inform the contestant if she has expertise in that area or not. This dialogue of her's about her 'expertise' has seen several memes and reels online, and fans have become very fond of her.

The sharks were also asked who the easiest was to convince and Vineeta mentioned it was Aman Gupta, whom she claimed would be impressed if someone said ‘I love you Aman’. The judges seem to be having an enjoyable time and burst out laughing on several occasions. The caption of the promo video read, "From their funny jokes to their quirky styles, we are Getting Candid With The Sharks along with Abish Mathew! Stream this exclusive episode on 11th Feb at 9 PM, only on #SonyLIV!"

Apart from fun, games and laughs, the upcoming special episode will also see some pitchers get a final chance to pitch their business to the sharks. The short clip of the episode saw some of the contestants making the judges laugh as they announced the Gateway to Shark Tank.