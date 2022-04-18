Shark Tank India show that features entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors has been garnering much attention in the country. The show features a panel of potential investors, termed as "Sharks", who listen to entrepreneurs pitch ideas for a business or product they wish to develop. As the show gains popularity in the country, the Sharks often come across spoofs of the show where YouTubers imitate their style.

Recently, YouTuber Mithilesh Patankar shared a video of himself imitating Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal. The video also features Anupam, who is the man behind shaadi.com, makaan.com, and many other brands. The video also received appreciation from Anupam’s fans.

YouTuber imitates Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal in new video

The video begins with Mithilesh imitating Anupam Mittal and saying, “I want to buy taps because I want to invest in the bathroom because mujhe koi ‘bath’ nahi karne deta hai.” In the later part of the video, Anupam is seen silently entering the room where Mithilesh was imitating him. Looking at him, Mithilesh says “Hai la (Oh)” and both of them start laughing.

While sharing the video, Mithilesh left everyone in splits and wrote, “Haha. OMG! I can't believe I did this. OMG! Koi baat he nahi karne deta hai (Nobody lets me talk)." In the video, Mithilesh can be seen imitating Anupam and complaining that “koi mujhe baat he nahi karne deta hai (Nobody lets me talk).” In the show, Anupam said this several times, when other Sharks didn't let him talk or when he got interrupted in between.

Fans were quick enough to comment on the video while pouring in their love. One of the users wrote, “So proud of you, it's so amazing to see you to collab with Sharks first with Aman and now Anupam.” Another user wrote, “what an actor” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “Next Ashneer Grover Sir Se Milna wo Apka Doglapan nikalenge.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “How do you find these ideas.”

