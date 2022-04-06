The reality Sony TV show Shark Tank India became a hit soon after it aired in December, last year. The show's new concept and initiative to provide Indian startups with funding along with some tips for entrepreneurs made it extremely successful. While the show was educating Indian viewers about business, startups, entrepreneurship, and more, it also invited a plethora of trolls centring on its seven sharks. Recently, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also made a spoof of the show named Sasta Shark Tank and mimicked the seven sharks with twisted names. While Kunal Chabira played Anupam Mittal's twisted version Uttapam Misal, the Founder & CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com reacted to it after a fan highlighted his "character assassination."

Anupam Mittal recently shared an Instagram post featuring his mother-in-law. While his fans showered him with love on his post, a fan brought his attention to Ashish Chanchlani's video. The fan wrote, "Sir, don't you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do a character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don't know what's your take on this but I feel very bad when I watched that video." The YouTube video saw Anupam Mittal's twisted character named Uttapam Misal, the owner of divorce.com.

Anupam Mittal reacts to Ashish Chanchlani's Sasta Shark Tank

Anupam Mittal, who was known to be one of the coolest sharks on the show, replied, "...ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to earn and run his house)." "Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege)," he added.

Earlier, Ashneer Grover, who was also one of the sharks on the show, himself reacted to Chanchlani's Sasta Shark Tank. He commented on a clip shared by the YouTuber and called the video, "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks!! Sasta and Tikau." Ashish Chanchlani impersonated Ashneer Grover and called himself Paneer Grover in the video. The video has over 36 million views and was uploaded about two weeks ago.

