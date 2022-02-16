Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Meets Badshah, Calls Rapper 'fellow Delhi Ladka'

Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover, who recently grabbed attention for his revelations about co-judge Anupam Mittal, has hit the headlines once again. On Tuesday, February 15, the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, met Indian rap sensation Badshah and their small get together has now become one of the major talks of the town. The entrepreneur took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of his meeting with Badshah thus generating mixed responses from netizens.

Ashneer Grover meets Badshah

In the picture shared by the Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover can be seen posing alongside the Wakhra Swag rapper. While Ashneer opted for a black hoodie, denim jeans and simple sneakers for hanging out with the rapper. On the other hand, Badshah wore a multi-coloured jacket paired with quirky black trousers and stylish shoes. Both Ashneer and Badshah share a timid smile as they strike a pose for the camera.

While uploading the photo online, Ashneer called the rap sensation a 'fellow Delhi ladka'. Moreover, Grover also declared that Badshah is one of his favourite music artists. He wrote, "Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy!" Check out the photo shared by Ashneer Grover below:

When the photo from their meet and greet surfaced online, it garnered mixed responses from netizens. While a user pointed out their fake bonding, "Badshah your favourite singer? Ye sab doglapan hai (this is all hypocrisy)", another wrote, "Do khatarnak launde in a frame (Two dangerous boys in one frame)." A user also added, "Both Badshah's are together today." Take a look at netizens' reactions here:

This comes just days after the BharatPe co-founder in his appearance on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, revealed he had pitched the idea of his successful fintech firm to co-judge Anupam Mittal not once but twice before. However, after his idea was rejected by Mittal, he went ahead to raise money from a different source. Shark Tank India has already completed its first season and details of a second season remain unknown. Meanwhile, rapper Badshah is currently one of the judges of the Indian reality TV show, India's Got Talent.

(Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)