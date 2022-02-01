Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Shares His 'most Favourite Meme' Ft. Deepika's Padmaavat

The popular reality show, Shark Tank India is not only providing investment to the entrepreneur minds of India but also fodder to new memes on social media with each new episode. Taking the internet by storm, the new memes have hilariously evolved with even the judges being compelled to share them on their individual social media handles. Recently, Ashneer Grover, who is known for being brutally honest with the contestants, took to his social media to share his favourite meme from Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover shares his most favourite meme

Taking to his Instagram, the co-founder and managing director of Bharat Pe, shared an edited video of himself featuring Deepika Padukone's 2018 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat. The video started with Grover telling a contestant, ''If it was me who was standing here wearing a Ghagra..'' co-judge Vineeta Singh was quick to interrupt him by saying that she wanted to envision the whole scenario.

This gave the internet some ideas as a new meme video was born where Grover's face was edited on Deepika Padukone's character from the film. Sharing the hilarious video on his handle, he wrote, ''This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india . @vineetasng imagination captured to perfection @sonytvofficial #sharktankindiamemes''. Fellow Shark Tank India judges agreed with Grover as they chimed in the comment section.

Vineeta Singh, owner of SUGAR Cosmetic commented, ''Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too!'' while founder of People Group, Anupam Mittal, wrote, ''Outrageously hilarious .. logon ka imagination, kamaal hai'' Ashneer Grover was not done with memes as he shared a plethora of edits on his Instagram story to share the laughter with his followers.

More on Shark Tank India

The Sharks also recently appeared on Sony Entertainment Television's, The Kapil Sharma Show where Ashneer Grover ended up impressing Kapil Sharma with his hilarious and brutally honest comebacks. The judges of the show later took to their social media to share BTS pics from the sets of the show.

As established by Aman Mittal, netizens' imagination knows no bounds as the internet is now filled with hilarious memes on the popular reality show, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Check out some of the memes here.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover