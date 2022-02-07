Shark Tank India's Judge Anupam Mittal Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'what A Season It Was'

The reality TV show Shark Tank India surely became one of the most popular shows in India in no time. The show motivated millions bringing change to the entrepreneurial landscape of India. Though the show came to an end, its buzz among the netizens is still the same. The show aired its final episode on Friday after a successful season one. Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com and one of the Sharks on the show has penned an emotional note by sharing some wrap-up party pictures on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Mittal dropped some adorable pictures as Mittal and his wife Anchal Kumar threw a lavish party for all the sharks of the show and other business personalities in the industry. Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh were also present at the party. Actor Mugdha Godse and her partner Rahul Dev also partied with the Shark Tank India judges.

Anupam Mittal throws a 'wrap up' party

Anupam captioned the post, "A friendly reminder, no #SharkTankIndia episode tonight 😤🥲 … toh isi se kaam chala lo." The investor shared some of the best and most fun moments of the party. He wrote, "Sharing some fun moments of the #wrapparty this weekend where ‘nobody was out’ 😀 #Season1 with @sharktank.india officially comes to an end … and what a season it was 💪🔥💯 Until next time 💕 @sonytvofficial @sonylivindia @sharktankabc".

Earlier, after wrapping up the show, Anupam Mittan penned a heartfelt note as he wrote, "As we get together for the last episode of #sharktankindia 🦈 with all the sharks and the crew, here is a hat tip to the unsung heroes who made it happen.👏" "This was no less a feat than creating a unicorn 🦄 in less than a year so take a bow. Your Passion, perseverance, and drive for perfection has paid off.👌 Indian TV badal gaya!", he further added.

More about the show

Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The show received widespread popularity and was praised by audiences and critics alike. Several one-liners said by the Sharks on the show trended on social media and also spawned several memes.

