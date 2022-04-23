'Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Invests In Farmers She 'regretted' Missing Out On Show

Sony Entertainment Television's beloved reality show Shark Tank India might have come to an end but the mentors have not stopped investing in the contestants post the show. Shark Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, recently announced that she has finally decided to invest in a company that she 'regrets' missing out on during the show. The entrepreneur shared the jovial news of the partnership via her social media handle.

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar invests in Agritourism India

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Thapar shared a picture with the core team of Agritourism India, farmer Pandurang Taware, Vaishali Taware and Revati Taware Murkute. In the caption, the entrepreneur revealed that she 'regretted' not investing in farmer Taware and Jugaadu Kamlesh who had pitched their business plan to the sharks. She also revealed that the reason behind investing in their business is because their cause was 'close to her heart'.

She wrote, ''A positive start to my weekend… my 2 regrets during shark tank were Jugaadu Kamlesh & Pandurang Taware, 2 incredible farmers from Maharashtra. Today I have invested in Pandurang’s company that is working towards a super cause that is close to my heart - Agro Tourism - excited to partner with him to help pan India farmers show the beauty of our villages to the world ! #proudindian @agritourismindia @pandurangtaware.''

Responding to her post, Agritourism India also posted the picture with the caption, ''Indeed an inspirational and motivational lady 🙌Thank you for believing in us and our cause. We will work wonders together.''

In an Expert Opinion piece for YouStory.com, Namita Thapar opened up about missing the opportunity to invest in Agritourism India. She talked about Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang stating that the Maharashtrian farmers ventured into business with the right cause but missed out on sales due to a lack of guidance. Talking about her role in such a case, she believed that leaders like her need to 'bold, back such founders and ensure they become a success'.

She pointed out that their success was imperative to prove to the country that entrepreneurship is not just for the ones with education and resources but also 'for a common man'. Lastly, Thapar wrote that not investing in Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang remains one of her 'biggest regrets' at Shark Tank India.

Image: Instagram/@namitathapar