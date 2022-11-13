'Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Slams Troll Who Claimed The Show Is Not 'real'

Shark Tank India soon became popular after it began in December last year. The show saw seven investors, aka Sharks, who heard different pitches from Indian entrepreneurs and later invested in their businesses after a fair judgement. As a Twitter user recently claimed the show was not real, one of the Sharks, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, slammed the user and gave a befitting reply.

Namita Thapar often talks about Shark Tank India on her social media handles. She recently penned a note on the show and mentioned how it focuses on celebrating Indian entrepreneurs and also teaching the masses about business and its concepts. Thapar wrote, "One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders..focus on that & the hard work put in by the team."

A Twitter user reacted to the tweet and claimed the show is not real. The user wrote, "Mam TRP bhi kuch hota hai…its a show not a real investors pitch!!" Thapar was seemingly agitated by the Twitter user's claim as she slammed him in her response. Thapar mentioned that she has invested her "real" money and said how it is easy to judge but not to give " time, energy, mentorship & money." She wrote, "Are u serious? Coz it’s my ‘real’ money I’m putting in.. what do u mean by it’s not a real pitch ??!! It’s easy to talk & whine & judge … tough to give time, energy, mentorship & money.." On the other hand, many users supported Thapar.

Thapar further tweeted, "Let’s see if authenticity & cause win over …judgement & toxicity! What does New India really want out of life?"

More about Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India received a lot of praise from the audience for its unique concept that gives Indian startup owners an opportunity to grow. The first season of the show featured seven entrepreneurs - Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh.

Image: Twitter/@namitathapar