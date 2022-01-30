Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh Reacts To Saloni Gaur Mimicking Her: 'Will You Marry Me?'

Shark Tank India is among the most talked-about shows in the country right now. The reality show involving entrepreneurs hearing and investing in pitches those having ambitions to establish their businesses, apart from gripping audiences, is also being discussed on social media. While some have expressed their opinions on some of the 'Sharks' or judges, questioned their decisions or praised the format, a section has also been enjoying by sharing memes.

Another person to take a fun-filled view of the reality show was Saloni Gaur. The comedian mimicked one of the Sharks, Vineeta Singh, sparking laughs galore. The imitation even won thumbs up from the entrepreneur.

Saloni Gaur's mimicry of Vineeta Singh impresses the entrepreneur

Saloni is known for her imitation of Kangana Ranaut and also angering the actor with it. However, that was not the case when she mimicked Vineeta Singh.

In a video, the comedian dressed in formal attire and showcased how would Vineeta look like if she was a matchmaker instead of a 'Shark' on Shark Tank India. Right from the mannerisms and dialogue delivery, Saloni was near-perfect in her mimicry.

She also took a dig at the entrepreneur's reasons to reject investment pitces on the reality show, by coming up with excuses like 'you're 60', 'your name will need rebranding', 'you are a Manglik' and more.

For fellow Shark Tank fans pic.twitter.com/udE930JaNr — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 29, 2022

Vineeta was so impressed, that she was ready for a 'match' with Saloni herself. She jokingly proposed to her, 'Will you marry me?"

Saloni too had a business-like reply, asking if they would be any 'debt' involved in the proposal. The Sugar Comestics CEO then replied there would not be any debt, but she was curious to know why Saloni's Twitter handle used three Ys for her name.

I hope there’s no debt involved in this offer 😂 — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 29, 2022

No, but can we discuss the 3 Ys in your brand name? 😅 — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) January 29, 2022

Another 'Shark' from the show, Anupam Mittal too also termed it as 'epic' and jokingly told Vineeta that their Saloni could take their places in their professional roles. The founder of Shaadi.com tagged his compnay's handle and asked them to offer Saloni a job.

This is EPIC … @vineetasng tumhari aur meri kursi khatre mein hai. @ShaadiDotCom Saloni koh immediately offer diya jaaye 🤞🏻 https://t.co/u5iRluclKf — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 30, 2022

Vineeta Singh on Shark Tank India

Vineeta Singh is one of the seven judges on the business reality show. She has reportedly invested over Rs 2 crore in nine deals, which included the ones on a Kabaddi news platform, a healthy ice-cream brand and jackfuirt delicacies brand.