After enticing audiences with their latest show, Shark Tank India, the panel of 'Shark' investors will now be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, January 30. The famed moguls of the business world - Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh - will be seen engaging in bouts of laughter with the comedy king. Ahead of the show, several promo clips were uploaded by Sony TV setting the stage for the entertainment-filled episode.

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a BTS clip from TKSS sets, where BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was seen getting his cheeks pulled by BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal.

Archana Puran Singh shares fun BTS video with the 'Sharks'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 30, Archana shared the clip which commences with her asking Aman Gupta about his 'low energy' during the shoot. "Aaj itna down energy kyu thi aapki (Why was your energy so dow today)?", she said, to which Gupta responded how his punches and jokes are generally always on point, even better than that of Ashneer's, but this time he got nervous in front of the comedy maestro, Kapil.

As the conversation gets interesting, the camera then pans to Ashneer, who's standing at a distance and giving out a smile. Archana then talks to his wife Madhuri Jain Grover about his dancing stint on the episode, with the latter quipping that she has never managed to get Ashneer to break a leg as he did today. It is followed by Peyush Bansal and Aman making an 'aww' moment with Ashneer as they pull his cheeks. Archana also joins them in their goofy stint.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, "Behind the scenes of TONIGHT'S big episode with THE SHARKS! Watch the Big Boys let out the kid inside each of them ! @peyushbansal @boatxaman @ashneer.grover (sic)". Take a look.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India features aspiring entrepreneurs from India pitching their business models to a panel of investors and convincing them to invest money in their idea. The 'sharks' will appear on TKSS tonight, January 30.

(Image: @archanapuransingh/Instagram)