Shark Tank's Aman Says He Has Better Punches Than Ashneer Grover In Hilarious TKSS Video

The judges from the popular show Shark Tank India recently graced Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence. They shared some hilarious moments on the show with each other, the famous host and the audience members as well. Archana Puran Singh, who is also part of the comedy show shared a funny clip from behind the scenes of the show, in which Aman Gupta says he has better 'punches' than his fellow shark, Ashneer Grover.

Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show

The clip that Archana Puran Singh uploaded online saw the sharks sharing some hilarious behind the scenes moments together. Archana was the one filming the video and she asked Aman why his every was so low onset. The co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt then said he is normally extremely cheerful and makes people laugh. he also mentioned that he has better 'punches' than Ashneer Grover, but got nervous in the presence of the comedian and host of the show, Kapil Sharma. He jokingly said he forget who he was and what he was doing in the presence of Sharma and the others burst out laughing. The caption of the video read, "Behind the scenes of TONIGHT'S big episode with THE SHARKS! Watch the Big Boys let out the kid inside each of them !"

In one of the other videos of a clip from the show that surfaced online, Kapil is seen revealing Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart's net worth. The host mentioned that the shark's company's net worth is Rs 37,500 crore, and Bansal seemed to have a worried look on his face. Aman Gupta then had a funny reply as he said, "Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you have quoted a less amount)."

The show saw Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt, Namita Thapar, who is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth making appearance They were also accompanied by their partners and seemed to have shared a great time with Kapil Sharma and the other cast members of the comedy show.

