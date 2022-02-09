Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Breaks Silence On His Equation With Ashneer Grover & Aman Gupta

Sony Television's reality show, Shark Tank India has surely become the talk-of-the-town because of its unique concept. However, one of the major highlights of the show was the banter between the investors alias 'sharks' which sometimes added good humour and sometimes, even led to misunderstandings between them.

Recently, in an interview, one of the sharks, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has opened up his bonding with his co-sharks. He talked about how he never sees eye-to-eye with them, and also never holds any grudges against them.

Anupam Mittal on his bond with Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta on Shark Tank

In his latest interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Mittal said that Ashneer Grover's, co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, straightforwardness also sometimes resulted in hurtful comments. However, even though it may happen, things would return to normal the very next day. He further recalled that it happened twice or thrice, however, he explained that it is bound to happen if one works together for so many months. He added, "Sometimes there’s friction during interactions."

Further recalling his encounters with Grover, Mittal believes Ashneer is someone who speaks his mind. Once or twice he’s said some stuff that was hurtful. He stated that it is 'no big deal' as Ashneer only reached out to him the next day and they had lunch together.

Mittal, talking about Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt, Mittal said once or twice it so happened that Aman felt he was interrupting him. He explained then Mittal told him ‘good that you told me, I thought you were interrupting me.’ Mittal also said once Aman asked him if he was upset with him and he told him that he thought he was upset with me. Then they shared a hug and the matter ended there. The businessman then added that they sat together, shared drinks, had food.

The other six judges or 'sharks' on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics. The reality show has received mixed reviews after its launch in the month of December 2021. It has also attracted criticism for mistreating budding entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes as he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds.

