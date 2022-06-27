'Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Undergoes Major Transformation For 'Anupam Ki Shaadi'; Watch

Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal has dropped a video featuring all the fun BTS moments that transpired while shooting for Anupam Ki Shaadi, the entrepreneur's short film about how his company Shaadi.com came into being. The nearly four-minute film chronicles the journey of his startup and how it became a success over the years. For certain clips of the project, Anupam had to look 20 years younger and for that, he was required to shave off his moustache, and wear wigs among other things.

The BTS clip shows Anupam and director Nishant Nayak talking about concocting the idea of Anupam Ki Shaadi, which is filled with 'interesting story points'. In the video, Anupam is heard saying 'kya kya karna padta hai kaam ke lie' as he shaves off his beard.

Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal undergoes major transformation for Anupam Ki Shaadi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam dropped the three-and-a-half-minute long clip where Anupam, Nishant and other creative people behind the project spilt beans on the filming journey.

In the caption, he mentioned, "From trying wigs to going clean-shaven to multiple takes & then struggling to act, it took a lot to get this film right. Here it is, all caught on the #BTS of #anupamkishaadi … the film about the Shaadi.com journey (link in bio or just scroll down a bit). Great work team @shaadi.com in capturing these moments and making this film even though at times, I did not believe."

Anupam Ki Shaadi was released on the official YouTube handle of Shaadi.com earlier this month, where Mittal interestingly detailed the conception of a new form of matchmaking. The film encapsulated how despite facing rejections from investors and having no other escape, Mittal still achieved success through constant faith and hard work.

"Ever considered what went behind a revolution that created 7 Million success stories. Why @Shaadi.com started out and how it became a success? We thought it was a story that needed to be told & wondered whether we could go back in time and recreate the magical moments," the caption alongside the film read.

Anupam Mittal appeared on Shark Tank India alongside entrepreneurs like Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta. The reality show has also been renewed for a second instalment.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AGMITTAL)