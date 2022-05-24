'Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover Flaunts His New Car's Number Plate; Fans Poke Fun At 'Genius'

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, is also known for being one of the sharks on Shark Tank India. The businessman became one of the most beloved Sharks on the show and now enjoys a mammoth fan following. While he was seen investing in some good ideas and giving away some life motivations on the reality show, Ashneer Grover is also fond of his extravagant life and often shares glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle on his Instagram handle. As he recently added a new car to his collection, the businessman received some hilarious comments from his fans.

Ashneer Grover enjoys a following of over 711k on Instagram. He recently shared a picture of him standing with his brand new white Mercedes Maybach. He wore a blue shirt and white pants as he smiled at the camera. However, the one thing that caught his fans' attention was "ASHNEER G" written in the place of the car's number plate.

Also, sharing the picture, he wrote, "The new number plate." Soon after he posted the photo, he received a string of comments from his fans who cracked various jokes on the number plate. An Instagram user wrote, "Car be like :- bhai kya kar raha hai tu (Car be like: Brother, what are you doing?)," while another penned, "Sir MV Act ke according challan kat jayega (Sir, according to the MV Act, you will get a ticket)." A fan also called him, "G for genius."

Shark Tank India reunion

The reality show Shark Tak India premiered last year in December and soon became the talk of the town. The show garnered a lot of attention from viewers owing to its unique concept and its idea to promote Indian startups. While the show came to an end after its few weeks' run, its judges still enjoy a massive fan following. Earlier this month, the Sharks of the show reunited at Peyush Bansal's son's birthday. Sharing some photos with Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and more from the party, Ashneer Grover thanked his fellow shark and wrote, "Thanks @peyushbansal for a great party ! Wish your son Ivaan a great birthday and successful life ahead. Always fun to catch up with fellow Sharks."