Shark Tank India had a trailblazing run in its first season, with business tycoons like Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar among others choosing budding entrepreneurs to strike investment deals with. Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has been grabbing headlines for showcasing his unfiltered version on the show, giving contestants the hard-hitting truth about their business ideas.

In the show's finale episode, Delhi-based fashion designer Niti Singhal was seen pitching her brand Twee In One, which made reversible outfits. Ashneer was clearly not impressed with her idea, quipping that Niti is 'wasting her time' on it. However, his wife Madhuri was spotted wearing Niti's dress for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, which led to many slamming Grover for his 'hypocrisy'. Ashneer has now reacted to this instance, quipping that his wife 'has a mind of her own' and that she 'doesn't listen' to him.

Ashneer responds to his wife wearing designs of a contestant he criticised on Shark Tank

In a conversation with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah on YouTube, Ashneer quipped that he told Niti Singhal he'll make a 'mop out of' her design as it was 'so bad'. He further revealed that she left behind one of her designs for Madhuri to try out, and the latter ended up wearing it on The Kapil Sharma Show. "So many of the entrepreneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show", he quipped.

Ashneer added how Niti went onto quip that despite him criticising her designs, his wife wore them on television. "Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me,” he added. Take a look at what went down on Shark Tank India's finale episode in this teaser-

Responding to Niti's pitch, Ashneer had mentioned, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time. Aap mummy ke saath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASHNEERGROVER/ @TWEEINONE)