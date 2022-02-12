Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover Says He Pitched BharatPe To Anupam Mittal 'not Once But Twice'

In the recent past, Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover has faced flak for his rude and rough behaviour on the reality TV show. However, did you know that BharatPe's co-founder shares an interesting history with co-judge Anupam Mittal. While making his latest appearance on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, Ashneer Grover revealed that in the past he had pitched the idea of his successful firm to Anupam Mittal not once but twice.

While establishing his fintech company, Ashneer Grover approached his now Shark Tank co-judge Anupam Mittal. However, when his did not receive an approval for investment from Mittal, he managed to raise money from elsewhere.

Asheer Grover and Anupam Mittal's history

During his interaction on Figuring Out podcast, Ashneer said in Hindi, “I knew Anupam from before. I’d once tried to raise money for BharatPe from him. I got the money from elsewhere, so I never ended up taking his money. In fact, I had made a pitch to him, not once but twice.”

Further in the chat, Ashneer also candidly explained the reason why he comes across rude and uncultured on the show. According to the Shark Tank judge, the main reason why he receives flak is because he chooses to communicate in Hindi language all the time. He opines that English language has a 'musical tone' attached to it unlike Hindi. Ashneer believes that using Hindi helps him get to the crux of any matter, whereas for him, English is 'not so direct'.

What is BharatPe?

BharatPe is an Indian fintech company co-founded by Shashwat Nakrani and Ashneer Grover back in the year 2018. With its headquarters located in New Delhi, the firm caters to small merchants and kiarna store owners in the country. For those unaware, in 2020, many prominent cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina and more were signed as the brand ambassadors of the organization. Speaking of its service, BharatPe offers a wide range of fintech products to small business financing firms which includes, Bharat Swipe, QR code for UPI payments.

Speaking about the reality TV show, Shark Tank has successfully finished its first season. Apart from Ashneer and Anupam, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh were a few other entrepreur included in the judge panel of the show.

