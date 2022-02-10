Namita Thapar recently took to her Instagram and shared an old video from her talk show Uncondition Yourself with Namita Thapar, in which she was seen in a conversation with Vidya Balan about Body Shaming. In the video, the National Award-winning actor spoke about her journey with body shaming and shared how it took a toll on her mentally and physically. Vidya Balan also shared that it was after her movie The Dirty Picture, that she realized that her body was perfect and stopped listening to trolls.

Shark Tank's Namita Thapar talks to Vidya Balan about body shaming

Shark Tank fame Namita Thapar took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an old conversation with actor Vidya Balan as they spoke about Body Shaming. Balan has always been candid about her journey with Body-Shaming and doesn't shy away while speaking own struggles with weight gain. During the July 2021 episode of Uncondition Yourself with Namita Thapar, The actor shared that she started to feel conscious about her body when she was a child.

Vidya also shared how excessive dieting and anxiety took a toll on her body. She said, "At the age of 19, someone told me if I had a lot of water I would get clear skin and lose weight, so I started having a lot of water and released that I was losing weight. Then I started having 10 litres of water every day and I started puking because of that. I went through several crash diets and worked out in the gym for two hours three hours straight just to lose weight. Then my hemoglobin would drop and so much intense workout would put pressure on my system."

The actor then shared how The Dirty Picture changed her life and she started feeling sexy and beautiful even without being size zero. She said, "I did The Dirty Picture because I loved the fact that someone wanted to cast me as Silk Smitha and the amazing fact was that at my biggest, people thought I was the sexiest. That changed something in me, and that's when I started feeling sexy when I was big. That was the beginning of the changing relationship with my body."

Image: Instagram/@namitathapar