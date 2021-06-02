'Shatamanam Bhavati' Serial Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play

Shatamanam Bhavati, a Telugu drama series that airs on Vanitha TV. The show was created by Mana Entertainment and Lingisetty Venkateswar Rao and A.R.Murthy wrote the show. It is directed by Pulli Vasu and Meer Hussain. The show focuses on the lead female character and how she belongs to the middle class and has huge dreams and plans to fulfil them. If you loved the series, read further to know more about the cast of Shatamanam Bhavati serial.

A look at Shatamanam Bhavati serial cast

Meena as Sravanthi

The actor plays the role of the lead character, Sravanti who has big dreams and wants to marry someone who loves her. She is overjoyed along with her parents when a wealthy businessman approaches her for marriage. Later, she realises that he is not the kind of man he claimed to be. She faces torturous marriage and seeks freedom.

Bharani as Mahesh

The actor played the role of the wealthy businessman who approaches Sravanthi for marriage. He claims to be a good person before marrying her but later on shows his true colours. He tortures her every day to a point that she plans to die by suicide.

Nanda Kishore as Jagan

The actor plays the role of Sravanti's friend who helps her escape the marriage. He is the one who tries to stop her from committing suicide and also helps her escape the brothel too. He plays a major role in the later stages of the show.

In the story, Sravanthi tries really hard to escape from the marriage and due to some chaotic situation, she ends up in a brothel. She faces a lot of struggle and every time she plans to run away from the brothel, she ends up getting stuck in the loop. It is Jagan, who tries to contact her and figure out a way to help her. Whereas, Mahesh stops looking after her and leaves her to go through the whole situation. The show started off in 2011 and is one of the longest-running shows. It was re-telecasted later in the year 2015.

IMAGE: Still From Shatamanam Bhavati

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.