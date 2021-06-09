Shaurya Aur Anokhi June 9 Written Update: Shaurya Breaks Ties With His Family

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi saying that she needs to be really careful before taking any decision. Shaurya calls Anokhi but she hesitates to pick up. She then talks to Shaurya when he says that he will stand beside her in the fight. Aastha questions Shaan why he didn't inform her about what is happening in her son’s life. She is proud that Shaurya is not like them and knows to fight for his love.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 9 written update

Shaurya leaves the house

Shaan says that he doesn’t have problems with Anokhi but he has a problem with their relationship as he doesn’t want the history to repeat itself in his son's case. He also adds that Shaurya has proved that they are not the same. Aastha asks him not to worry as Shaurya is with Anokhi. Shaan gives Shaurya his flat's keys but Shaurya refuses it saying that he’ll manage. Shaan hugs him and says that his mother thinks that he took the right decision.

Tej meets Anokhi

Shaan supports Shaurya and Devi says that he chose love over family. Shaurya says she also chose engagement over medicines and did much favour on them. Tej calls Anokhi and asks her to meet him. Later, he asks her to forget the rustication letter.

Shaurya goes to meet Anokhi

Tej asks Anokhi to meet Shaurya as she is an intelligent student and she has already got defamed. Shaurya comes to Ahir’s house and calls out Anokhi. Babli scolds him and asks him to leave the house.

Tej says that Shaurya is their world and no one has the right to him more than them. He asks Anokhi to break her relation with Shaurya and in return, he will permit her to give the final exams. Anokhi denies accepting the deal. Tej then says that Shaurya won't get anything from him and while she'll be given a seat in the college, she won't have a place in the family.

Tej tells he will disown Shaurya

Anokhi asks what’s wrong with her. He says that they can’t make her their bahu for many reasons. He says that she ran away from the mandap and on the other hand, Shagun and Shaurya are of equal status and they don’t want to break their engagement. He also offers her some money to leave him. While she refuses to take the deal, he says he has other ways to convince her. He scolds her and says he won’t ruin her image, however, if Shaurya gets ruined, she will be the one responsible for it. He says that he will disown him from the family and she will the reason for all the things that will happen to him next.

