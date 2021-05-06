'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ke Kahani' May 6 Written Update: Shaurya Gets Abducted By Someone

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani May 6 written update: The episode starts with Aastha wanting to meet Shaurya but Devi tells her he's not at home, to which Aastha replies that she had believed her earlier, but she would not commit the same mistake again. Aastha is adamant about not leaving without meeting Shaurya. Meanwhile, Anokhi finds Shaurya's watch while Babli is cleaning but misses it when the doorbell rings. Aastha scolds the others for not informing the police about Shaurya.

Alok taunts Aastha and she calls up the police saying that if anyone from Sabherwal's calls the police, the pressure will be a lot for them. Meanwhile, Babli and Anokhi reminisce their childhood days and smile. They notice the cake and enjoy eating it while remembering Shaurya. Shaurya's family worry for him and Aastha assures them nothing will happen to him since he has his mothers' blessings. Devi says she will never force Shaurya to get engaged or get married and only wants him back. Shagun is disappointed by this decision of Devi and Aastha asks if Shaurya cried before he left.

Devi says he cried a lot and she cannot forget how much it must have hurt him. Aastha replies that she can understand what Devi is going through and also says they both have a lot of issues but their love for him is also the same. Alok and Shaan get scared when Devi and Aastha keep talking about Shaurya. Vineet talks about a job that has to be done without anyone's knowledge and keeps an eye on Kanchan. Anokhi and Babli talk about their dreams and the tattoo on Babli's hands while Vineet goes to Kanchan and starts flirting with her.

Babli and Anokhi notice Vineet getting close to Kanchan and when Kanchan slaps him for misbehaving with him, he tries to blame her. Just then Babli apologises to Kanchan and takes Vineet away. Yash comes there and inquires what happened to her and she says someone misbehaved with her but she handled it well. Someone abducts Shaurya and ties him on a chair. Vineet scolds Babli for misbehaving with him and he hits her with a belt till she falls unconscious. Anokhi comes searching for Babli but Vineet lies that the latter has fallen asleep.

