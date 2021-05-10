Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10 May Written Update: Anokhi Slaps Vineet For Hitting Babli

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi and Babli sleep hugging each other when Anokhi notices her diary with her and Shaurya's name written. Meanwhile, Shaurya is struggling as she is tied up. Anokhi gives medicines to Babli and asks her to give some medicine for fear. She then suggests she have food first but Babli worries about being caught by Vineet.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10 May Written Update

Furthermore, Tej checks the arrangement and asks Devi not to worry. Aastha lies to her father that Shaurya is with her. Gayatri assures Devi that Shaurya will be fine. Anokhi and Babli have food together and recall their childhood memories. Kanchan enters and notices Babli's wounds. She asks if the marks on Babli's face are because of her husband, to which Anokhi replies in affirmative.

Shaan gets a call from college, Tej calms Devi that they will receive the call. Anokhi asks Kanchan why’s she here when the rest of the family is at Sabherwal's villa. Kanchan responds to her that she wants to be herself before being a wife or daughter-in-law. She tells her that Yash loves her but she can't lose herself in the process. Babli later leaves with Yash.

Yash asks about Anokhi, Babli, and Vineet's connection. Here, Vineet is frustrated when lenders call him. He decides to call Shaurya's family when he sees Anokhi and Babli having food. He gets furious at their boldness and deals with the duo first. He goes to them and yells. He then drags Babli forcefully, while Anokhi tries to stop him. Anokhi sprays the sauce on his face and escapes with Babli.

On the other hand, Devi lashes out at Tej for calling the police and says that is why the kidnapper did not call them. Shaan agrees with her and Tej yells at them and asks them to have patience. Everyone decides to wait. Vineet catches Babli and Anokhi and is about to slap Babli when Anokhi intervenes and stops him. She slaps him hard which shocks him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODE

