Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 11 May Written Update: Anokhi & Babli Stand Against Vineet

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi slapping Vineet and Babli is shocked to see it. Vineet pushes Anokhi but Babli pushes him aside. She warns him to stay away from Anokhi and adds that she tolerated his abuses towards her but she will not tolerate her sister's insult. Vineet asks if she has a death wish. He goes on to threaten her but Anokhi picks up a stone to hit him.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 11 May Written Update

Anokhi warns him to stay away from Babli. Vineet says that she has crossed her limits and warns Babli to kill her. He further says that if he dies, she will have to live a life of a widow. Anokhi retorts that she will hire the best lawyer for her sister to get divorced. When Anokhi is about to leave, Vineet picks up a stone to hit her. Ahir enters and shocks him. He taunts him that he can trouble them but only when he comes out of jail. Anokhi asks him to arrest Vineet.

Vineet gets a call and fears getting caught. He pleads with Babli and tells her that he will not beat her and asks her to think about both of their parents. Babli stops Ahir and asks him not to arrest him. Anokhi warns her not to fall weak again but Babli remarks that she is being considerate because of the father. She adds that she once she leaves, she will get divorced. Vineet runs away.

Furthermore, Vineet goes aside and decides to deal with them later. He calls another kidnapper regarding Shaurya. Here, Ahir praises Anokhi and Babli. Babli gives the credit to Anokhi, while she says that both of them are to be credited equally. They spend some time together. Meanwhile, Devi yells at Tej saying that it is all his fault. She scolds him saying that he shouldn't have involved the police. Tej gives reasons and says that maybe Shaurya escaped from them and that is why they are not calling. Aastha falls unconscious. Ahir, Babli and, Anokhi are enjoying themselves together.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.