Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 20 May Written Update: Devi Forces Shaurya To Get Engaged

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shagun asking Devi if she thought of something. Shaurya goes out when Devi asks him to take medicine. Devi feels relieved and expresses her emotions to him. Shaurya tells her that he is going to meet Anokhi and once he is back, they need to continue their conversation. Devi asks Shaurya to rest and asks Shaan to make him understand. Despite their pleadings, Shaurya leaves. Shagun is shocked and Devi feels helpless. She suddenly struggles to breathe and falls down.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 20 May Written Update

Everyone rushs to her and Shagun asks someone to call the doctor. Shaurya cannot reach Anokhi's cell phone, so he leaves to find her. Shaurya reaches Anokhi's hotel and inquires about her at the reception. The receptionist informs him that she already checked out with her sister and left for the airport. Shaurya gets the message about Devi's health situation.

Shaurya reaches there and asks about her health. Shagun tells him that she suffered a minor heart attack and adds that she has been under stress for the past two days and has not been eating properly. Devi wakes up and Shaurya apologises to her for hurting her. Devi smirks and asks everyone to go out and Shaurya to take care of her. Shagun, too, stays back to take care of her. Devi asks Shaurya to get engaged to Shagun.

Shaurya tries to change the topic but she remains adamant about it. Devi forces him by telling him that it is the right thing for him. Shaurya still refuses and says that she is blackmailing him and he is not going to budge. He adds that he loves and respects her but that does not mean he will let her take such a major decision in his life. He says that he can never do it. Devi acts like she is struggling to breathe and starts coughing. Shaurya rushes to her and he asks her to have the medicines but she refuses to take them. She shows the engagement ring and Shaurya has no other option but to slide it into Shagun's finger in a hurry. Devi smiles and takes the medicine while Shagun gets happy. Shaurya feels frustrated.

