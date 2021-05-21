'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' 21 May Written Update: Shaurya Finds Anokhi At The Temple

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya feeling devastated as he looks at the engagement ring. Shagun asks him not to worry and that everything will be alright. Shaurya finds Devi asleep and comes out to throw the ring. Kanchan sees it and asks if it is his engagement ring, Shaurya wears it again. Shagun praises Devi for her acting and she tells her that she cannot let Anokhi come close to Shaurya. Shaurya thinks to himself that he will not let go of Anokhi no matter what.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 21 May written update

Babli, Anokhi, and Ahir come to a hostel as Babli is scared at the mention of her house. Ahir confesses to Anokhi that he likes her, thus startling her. But she recovers from her initial shock and says that she likes his thoughts. He leaves, while Anokhi motivates herself to concentrate only on her studies and career. She adds that Goa's first trip will always be remembered. She decides not to let her thoughts ruin her future.

Shaurya brings Devi home. They make her sit in the living room and everyone does their chores. Devi asks Shaurya if he is angry as he did not speak with her during the whole trip. Shaurya asks her to take rest and Shagun offers to go back to her home. Devi asks her to stay at their place as her parents have not reached home yet. She asks Shaurya for his opinion and he simply nods. Shaurya is shocked when she tells him about the engagement party.

Here, Reema asks Anokhi about her condition and Anokhi dodges her questions by putting on a brave face. She is searching for a place to stay for Babli once she returns with her luggage. On the other hand, Devi tells them they can perform their wedding ceremony once Shagun's parents come there. Shaurya avoids saying anything. Furthermore, Babli and Anokhi have an emotional conversation and encourage each other. The next day, Anokhi and Babli go to a temple, while Shaurya comes to the hostel and asks Reema about Anokhi. Anokhi is praying at the temple when Shaurya comes and hugs her from the back.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.