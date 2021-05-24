Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 24 May Written Update: Anokhi Refuses To Accept Her Marriage

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya throwing vermilion on Anokhi's forehead, which shocks her. He claims her as his and calls her Mrs. Anokhi Shaurya Sabherwal. He calls her cute and points at the vermilion spilt on her nose. Devi asks Gayathri to bring sweets, while Aastha notices the ring on Shagun's finger.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 24 May Written Update

Aastha announces that she made Shaurya get engaged to Shagun. Devi agrees and Shaan asks for the reason. Here, Anokhi lashes out at Shaurya for his mindless act and asks him if thinks everything is a joke. Shaurya believes that he is married and asks what is the problem in that. Anokhi tells that the marriage is not a love marriage but a forced one. Shaurya asks what is wrong when they love each other. Anokhi tells that she wants to complete her studies and chase her dream. Shaurya says that he will allow her to do so.

Anokhi tells him that he believes that he can permit or order anyone. She continues that no girl wants any permission to pursue what they aim for in their life and that it is their right. Shaurya blames Anokhi for turning this into a feminist debate, Anokhi says that she will not accept their marriage. She further adds that she does not want to become another Aastha. She says that he can never understand her if he failed to understand his own mother.

Anokhi adds that he was a child when Aastha took the decision and he may not understand at that time but now he is grown up. She asks if he ever tried to understand her. Shaurya says that he will try to understand the situation which made her take the decision. Anokhi asks him to do that first and leaves the place. Shaurya is furious.

Anokhi comes to the hostel covering her face, Reema asks about it. She goes to the restroom and recalls her moments with Shaurya. She wipes the vermilion but the mark remains. The couple is lost in each other's thoughts. Anokhi lovingly calls herself Mrs. Shaurya Sabherwal.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.