Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 25 May Written Update: Aastha Confronts Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode sees Ahir informing Anokhi about Vineet getting bail and leaving for Chandigarh. Anokhi is scared as Babli has gone to pick her things. Aastha confronts Shaurya about his engagement with Shagun. Shaurya retorts that he has grown up now to take his own decisions. Devi and Aastha argue over it. Devi wonders why Shaurya is standing still.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 25 May Written Update

Aastha asks him not to create a repeat of Shaan and Aastha's story. Devi starts her pretence of fainting and Shaurya holds her. He takes her to the room. Aastha tries to explain to Shaurya but he says that he knows what he wants to do and does not need her guidance. Here, Babli is not answering Anokhi's calls. Aastha shares her concern with Shaan and he tells her that Shaurya said he knows what to do.

Shaan asks her to come back and claim her right to change Shaurya's life. Aastha clears that she cannot become his wife nor the daughter-in-law of the house. Shaan calls her adamant and leaves. Aastha calls the Sabherwal men the same. Here, Shaurya justifies with Kanchan that he did what he felt is right. He adds that he will reveal the truth to everyone soon. Kanchan asks if Shaurya wishes to announce the marriage, breaking his engagement with Shagun. Shaurya refrains from getting Anokhi involved in order to break the engagement. He says that he is waiting for Devi to recover.

Kanchan asks about Anokhi and tells him that sindoor is very important in a girl's life. She asks Shaurya to call her but she does not answer. Kanchan offers to call her. Here, Vineet is abusing Babli and his mother supports him. He also prevents her from leaving the hostel and instead, demands money. Babli takes a stand when Vineet is about to slap her, but Shaurya holds him. In the flashback, Anokhi answers Kanchan's call and explains the situation. Ahir and Anokhi reach there too.

Precap: Shaurya flirts with Anokhi but she notices his engagement ring

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

