Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 27 May Written Update: Shaurya Flirts With Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Kanchan hearing Devi's conversation with the doctor about changing the reports. Devi is shocked to see her. Shaurya asks Aastha to come to Sabherwal's house. Aastha stops him from dragging her and tells him that this is what Anokhi wanted. She asks what he wants. Shaurya replies that it does not matter. Aastha says that he did not really understand what Anokhi meant and adds that nothing will change if she goes to the Sabherwal house. Shaurya is frustrated and leaves angrily.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 27 May Written Update

Kanchan confronts Devi while she lies that her lungs are weak and the family will worry if they get to know about it. Devi warns her not to reveal anything to Shaurya. Kanchan thinks Shaurya will not hear anything against Devi even if she is right. Ahir arranges things to make space for Babli. Ahir and Babli have a conversation. Ahir tells her that she needs to fight for her right by getting a divorce from Vineet.

Babli says that she always despised Shaurya for the way he treated her sister but today, he took a stand for her knowing that Vineet kidnapped him. Babli asks how did he get to know about Vineet abusing her, to which Ahir is quick to reply that Kanchan might have told him. Babli wonders if Shaurya is waiting for another chance to reconcile with Anokhi. Ahir is shocked and decides to confess his feelings for Anokhi before Shaurya does.

At the hostel, Shaurya comes there and Anokhi is surprised to see him. Shaurya tells that it is the first night of their marriage. Anokhi blushes and tries to hide it. Shaurya flirts with her and tells that he loves her. Anokhi says that respect is more important than love. Shaurya informs her about his visit to Aastha. Anokhi gets excited and asks if she agreed to come back to Sabherwal's house. Shaurya teases Anokhi and holds her face. She turns her face away while Shaurya notices her sindoor pictures. Anokhi tries taking her cellphone back.

Shaurya holds her and clicks a selfie. Anokhi feels awkward as he gets closer to her. He kisses her on the cheek and proceeds to kiss her lips when Anokhi pushes him. She asks about Aastha and Shaurya tells her that she refused to come back. Shaurya says that he did what she told her to do. He asks Anokhi to accept their marriage.

Shaurya asks her to change the topic as he is about to tell her something important. He is about to tell her about the engagement when Reema knocks on the door. Anokhi tries sending him through the window but he goes closer to her. Anokhi tries to keep Reema busy while Shaurya is ready to leave. Shaurya's happiness vanishes as he couldn't confess.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

