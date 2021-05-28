Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 28 May Written Update: Ahir Is Heartbroken

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Reema asking Anokhi if she met Shaurya as he was worried. Reema informs her about an exchange program in Delhi and asks Anokhi to participate in it. Ahir calls Anokhi asking her to meet him. Anokhi asks him about Babli, to which he is quick to respond that she is fine. Ahir tells her that it is not about Babli and Anokhi agrees to meet him. At the Sabherwal house, Devi and Shagun look at the decorations. Shaurya walks in paying the least interest. Kanchan complains about the decorations to Gayathri who tells her that they must be used to it now.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 28 May Written Update

Anokhi meets Ahir at a coffee shop. Ahir offers her a variety of flowers with a meaning to them. Anokhi is shocked to see a red rose and Ahir goes on to propose to her. Anokhi tells him that she loves Shaurya, to which Ahir responds that she loved Shaurya but not anymore as she has broken up with him in front of the family. Anokhi tells him that she thinks of him as a friend, while Ahir responds that he saw her as someone more than a friend and wants to marry her after her studies.

Anokhi yells at him, saying that she cannot marry him as she is already married to Shaurya. Ahir is shocked as Anokhi shows him the vermilion. On the other hand, Shagun asks Shaurya to look at a few designs. Shaurya, who is already frustrated, shouts at her telling her that his marriage is already done. Everyone at home is stunned while Devi asks him how can he get married without informing her. She falls down due to a heart attack. The entire scene turns out to be Shaurya's dream.

Shaurya yells at Devi if she has taken her medicines ignoring Shagun. Shaurya leaves after forcing her to take the medicines. Here, Anokhi apologises to Ahir and adds that she is not sorry for her feelings. Ahir asks Anokhi about her marriage and if she has informed Babli. Anokhi reveals that he is the first person to know it. Shaurya shouts at Kitty and Bebo for discussing the post-engagement party. Shagun accompanies Shaurya and is about to get in his car. But Shaurya leaves quickly. Shagun gets furious. Ahir assures Anokhi that he will keep her marriage a secret.

Anokhi tells him that she is still confused. Ahir understands her. Shaurya goes to college where he finds Anokhi with Reema. Shaurya informs the duo about Delhi's seminar for toppers. He says that Anokhi will lead the seminar. He asks Reema to carry on with her work, while he flirts with Anokhi.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

