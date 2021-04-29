Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 29 April Written Update: Shagun Reveals The Truth To Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest 29 April episode starts with Aastha telling Devi that she cannot control her son's life, while she gets angry at her for accusing her. Aastha says that he is grown up now and can decide whom he should love. Anokhi apologises to Shaurya and asks him to get up soon. She confesses her love, while Aastha questions Devi how can she announce his engagement without any discussions.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 29 April Written Update

Devi yells that she doesn't have any right to say anything as she is filling up the void of Aastha's duty. Shagun asks Anokhi if she still loves him even after the engagement, she responds that only the announcement is done and not the engagement. Shagun tells her that it doesn't make any difference as he loves her. Anokhi tells her that she might know but Shaurya loves her and she trusts him. Shagun talks about the broken engagement. Anokhi tells her that she doesn't know and she doesn't want to know.

Shagun tells her she wanted to warn her as she doesn't face the same situation as her. Anokhi tells her that she is different from her. Shagun says that earlier, Shaurya broke the engagement as she chose career over him. She adds that she left everything for his love, while Anokhi refuses to believe it. Shagun says that once anyone gets married to Shaurya, there is no identity and career for themselves. She asks Anokhi if Shaurya asked her to call him. she adds that it is typical Shaurya who wants things his way. Anokhi asks what does it mean.

Meanwhile, Devi denies Aastha's accusations. Shaan enters and asks Aastha about Shaurya's condition. Alok and Devi taunt Aastha and ask her to leave. Shaan stays there. Tej, meanwhile, asks him to treat Shaurya as their priority. Anokhi is about to leave when Shagun tries to make her understand what she needs to sacrifice to be with Shaurya. Anokhi says that both are different paths and asks Shagun if she can sacrifice everything for Shaurya just like her.

Image Source: A still from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani episodes