Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31 May Written Update: Shaurya And Anokhi Leave For Delhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Babli worrying about someone following her. She deletes Vineet's pictures from her phone and starts panicking. She has paranoia about Vineet and a stalker. Anokhi is waiting for Shaurya's call. However, she misses her phone and her bus. Shaurya comes and offers to help Anokhi. She starts pacing worryingly. Shaurya tells her that he wants him to be Anokhi's chauffeur for the rest of his life. Anokhi feels Shaurya did this intentionally to be with her.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31 May Written Update

Babli opens the door and almost hits Ahir. Ahir holds her hands and asks if she is okay. Anokhi comforts Babli. Kanchan is finally able to get a brilliant idea. Babli shares her problems and worries. Ahir offers his help and protection to her. Anokhi informs Babli about her Delhi trip. Shagun spots Shaurya standing near the pool. She tries to get cosy with him and thinks that she will be able to grab his attention. Shaurya gets annoyed.

Later, Shaurya and Anokhi talk for few minutes, while Shaurya tries to make her understand that he wants her to do better and he will never become an obstacle in her way. Anokhi is finally able to realise the issue and prepares herself to leave with him. Shaurya behaves funnily with Anokhi in order to calm her down. He further promises her that he will be hers always and gives his best wishes to her. He also expresses his love and promises to fulfil his promises. The couple gets into the car to leave for Delhi.

Anokhi blushes as Shaurya holds her bag. The duo spends several romantic moments with each other. Shagun shows Devi the designs she selected while Bebo and Kitty complain about Shaurya not being at the college and leaving for Delhi. Shagun asks Bebo and Kitty if they are sure as he is not supposed to go to Delhi for any work. Devi starts worrying and asks Shagun to leave for Delhi. Kanchan tries to stop Shagun but Devi sends Kitty and Bebo. Kanchan informs Shaurya about everything by sending him a text. It suddenly starts pouring heavily and Anokhi scolds Shaurya for letting her miss the bus. Shaurya has fun talks with her as she gets annoyed.

Precap: Shaurya addresses Anokhi as his loving wife. Shagun overhears him calling Anokhi his wife.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.