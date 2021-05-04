'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' 4 May Written Update: Anokhi Is Upset & Plans To Leave

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Devi yelling at Aastha, while she taunts her back. Anokhi tells Babli that her career is more important than love in her life. Babli tells that when the right time comes everything will come to her. Vineet comes home totally drunk, Anokhi tells that this is the right time to cancel the event. Anokhi wants to accompany her. Here, Shaan wonders what Shaurya told to Anokhi and Aastha replies that Anokhi asked so many questions. Vineet speaks on call.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 4 May Written Update

Vineet commits to several things trusting Babli's money, while Anokhi and Babli inform him that the event got canceled and they won't be paid. He stands there shocked and scared hearing it. Vineet leaves and Anokhi along with Babli plan to leave. Anokhi wonders why Vineet feels more afraid than being upset. She meets Kanchan who informs her that Shaurya gaining consciousness. Anokhi tells her that she has nothing to do with him as things have already ended between them.

Kanchan tries to explain everything to her but Anokhi does not listen. Kanchan pleads her to meet Shaurya once for a few mins, but Anokhi makes it clear that it won't work out. Vineet overhears their conversation. Anokhi leaves, while Kanchan gets Shaurya's call. She tells him about Anokhi's condition and further asks him to console her. She tells him that Anokhi is really upset to which Shaurya responds he will take care of her.

Here, Tej is yelling at Devi as Shaurya leaves the hospital. He further asks her why did she announce the engagement without discussing it with Shaurya. She tells that she did it out of fear of Shaurya proposing Anokhi. Shaan and Shagun listen to their conversation. Shagun leaves and Shaan follows her. Shagun thanks him and tells him that she wants to marry Shaurya. On the other hand, Anokhi packs her things to leave and goes into a flashback. She recalls her moments with Shaurya.

Precap: Shaurya goes missing. Everyone including Anokhi tries to find him.

Image Source: A still from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani episodes