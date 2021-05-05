'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' 5 May Written Update: Anokhi Worries About Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Babli telling the ACP that Anokhi doesn't like misogynistic people who do not approve of women's growth and the ACP tells her that even he doesn't like such people. Anokhi is sitting on the edge of the balcony when Shagun comes and talks about Shaurya. She tells her that Shaurya went out three hours ago to meet her and has not returned home yet. Anokhi retorts that she won't meet him even if he comes as she cannot give up on her career and aspirations for her love.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 5 May Written Update

Shagun tries to know about Shaurya from Anokhi but she doesn't have much to say. On the other hand, a watch drops out of Vineet's pocket and he realises that it belongs to Shaurya. Anokhi worries about Shaurya and tries to call him but it goes unanswered. Anokhi senses something wrong with Vineet and tells Babli that he looks disturbed rather than being angry. Vineet denies returning to Chandigarh too soon and says that he will be staying for few more days.

Kanchan comes back from shopping and looks for Shaurya to show him all the things, but he is no where to be seen. She has an argument with Yash and she tells him she will do what she wants because she is a Saberwal now. The other morning, Anokhi dreams about Shaurya standing at the door but unfortunately, it turns out to be a laundryman. She notices the red dress which he gifted her on her birthday.

She goes out of the room with the dress and destroys it while Kanchan notices the whole scene. She thinks that this seems a big fight and this time she won't be able to help the couple. Anokhi tells Babli about Shaurya not being in Goa but she takes it lightly. In the later scene, Anokhi is almost close to notice Shaurya's watch below the bed.

Precap: Shaurya is kidnapped. The family and Anokhi worry about him

Image Source: A still from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani episodes