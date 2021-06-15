'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Jun 15 Written Update: Shaurya Meets Ramesh To Convince Him

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi getting a call from her mother. Shaan tells Shaurya that he is happy as he accepted Aastha as his mother. Shaan asks about Shaurya's marriage and Shaurya says that he will take care of it. Anokhi tells her mother that she is upset because she is stressed about her exam. Rama talks about Raja dropping out of college and staying home while Ramesh stops speaking to him. Anokhi asks about Ramesh. Rama tells her that only after breaking his relationship, he realised the value of true love. Devi asks Shaan about Shaurya.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 15 written update

Shaan tells Devi that Shaurya went to Patiala and Tej retorts that he did not ask him to go there. Shaan says that he sent his son to Patiala. Shaan leaves angrily and everyone is shocked. Shaurya reaches somewhere and clicks the picture and shares it on social media to apologise to Anokhi. Anokhi is excited to see the notification. Kanchan, too, is excited to think about Shaurya and Anokhi's marriage. Anokhi meets Shaurya at the cafe. Ramesh comes and asks if Shaurya is there to complain about her but he tells that he wants to compliment her.

Anokhi comes home and sees Babli and Ahir eating and chatting. Anokhi asks if they are not upset with her decision. Babli says that it was her decision and it has nothing to do with them. Anokhi reveals that after this term, she is quitting SIAC. Shaurya explains to Ramesh about Anokhi's achievements and tells him that he should be proud of his daughter.

Ramesh and Rama are shocked to see that Shaurya came there to talk about his marriage with Anokhi. Shaurya informs them about him and reveals that he is Aastha's son. Rama is happy to hear it. Babli and Ahir worry if Ramesh will agree to the marriage. Ramesh talks about Anokhi running away from her marriage. Shaurya informs that he already knows about that and he is proud of her fighting nature and credits her mother for the upbringing. Ramesh gives his consent for the marriage.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

