Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 10 Written Update: Anokhi Behaves Rudely With Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Tej telling Anokhi to think if she wants to see Shaurya getting ruined for her love. Shaurya tries to call Anokhi. Tej says that Anokhi shouldn’t think of this as a threat as he does what he says. Devi curses Anokhi and Kanchan comes and tells Devi that she was the one who made fun of relatives.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 10 written update

Tej blackmails Anokhi

Devi says very soon she will show Anokhi her place. Anokhi imagines Shaurya stopping her and asking her to not to listen to Tej. Devi argues with Tej and asks if Shaurya leave her. Tej says Anokhi can’t refuse now as he has hit her weakness. Shaurya calls Reema and asks about Anokhi. He then panics and Ahir calms him down.

Shaurya tries to find Anokhi

Anokhi is with Babli and she tells her that Shaurya and Ahir are looking for her. Anokhi says she can’t go back to the hostel as she doesn’t want to meet anyone. Anokhi asks Babli not to tell Ahir and Shaurya about her whereabouts. Babli denies but Anokhi says she does not want to become the reason behind Shaurya leaving his family. Shaurya calls Shaan and tells him to find Anokhi. Shaan tells Shaurya to talk to Devi but he refuses. Shaan says that he will try to find her. Ahir gets the location but he does not tell to Shaurya.

Ahir questions Anokhi

Ahir comes and questions Anokhi that why she is not meeting Shaurya. He says it's Anokhi’s mistake, what is she doing here. He reveals how Shaurya is worried about her and she should meet him once. Shaurya comes to Ahir’s house. Ahir takes him in and tries to calm him down.

Shaurya gets devastated

Ahir then takes him to Anokhi when he says he will lodge a police complaint. Shaurya hugs Anokhi and cries. He asks what’s wrong, what is she doing here. Anokhi recalls Tej’s words and leaves the room again. Shaurya stops her but Anokhi asks him to leave her alone. Shaurya stops her and says he is worried for her. Anokhi then rudely replies to him and denies ever loving him. He gets shocked.

