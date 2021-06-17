Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 17 Written Update: Shaurya Plays A Big Prank On Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani’s latest episode begins with Shaurya telling Anokhi that he will be marrying Shagun as he feels she is the best fit for him. He goes on to praise Shagun and tells Anokhi why he thinks she would make the best wife. Anokhi feels completely heartbroken but does not say anything to Shaurya. She wishes him well and makes her way out, thinking how it was possible that he had moved on from her so fast. Shaurya stops her and asks if he could ask Babli to help with decorating the venue. He also tells her that he would be happy if she could help out as well. She agrees and leaves while being very angry. As Anokhi comes across another student, she begins to yell at her because of her anger at Shaurya. Shaurya looks at her fondly, thinking that she is as stubborn and hot-headed as he is and that their children will be hellions.

As the scene shifts, we see Devi and Tej having a conversation. Devi asks Tej what had happened in the short time that she was away and how was it that Shaurya had made such a big decision. Tej tells her that she would have to accept Anokhi as a daughter-in-law or Shaurya would go to Aastha. Devi is shocked on hearing this. She does not know how to react. On the other hand, as Babli sees Anokhi, she pretends to be having a conversation on the phone. Anokhi asks why Babli is doing this and Babli says it is only because he has given her the contract. She asks Anokhi for her input on the décor and Anokhi gives her opinion on the same. Babli tells her it will be better if she even chooses the menu for the events as no one knew Shaurya better than she does.

Shaurya informs Aastha about his plans and she feels bad for Anokhi. Shaurya asks her not to ruin his fun. She tells him he should not pull the prank too far but otherwise, he has her blessing. She tells him that she would not attend the wedding as it would upset Devi and Tej but Shaurya is having none of it. He tells her that she is his mother and that she needs to be there. He is happy when she agrees.

As he is getting ready for the engagement, Kanchan comes in and tells him that Devi and Tej are not going to be attending and that Devi had faked her heart attack to manipulate him. He storms into their room and confronts them. He says regardless of everything he still loves them and would love to have them for the ceremony. Everyone gathers for the ceremony and wait for Anokhi. Anokhi enters looking like a vision.

