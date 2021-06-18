'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 18 Written Update: Anokhi Feels Devastated

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya being mesmerised after seeing Anokhi. Aastha compliments her and teases Shaurya. Anokhi asks if she should do any work. Shaan notifies that there is time for the rituals to begin but Shaurya exclaims that he is excited about it. Shaurya misses Tej and Devi. Shaan asks Shaurya not to worry. Devi thinks whether she should attend Shaurya's wedding. Shagun says that she is accepting Anokhi due to Shaurya's stubbornness. Devi says that her son matters the most to her and that she will complete the ritual as his mother.

Shaurya sits for Roka when Alok congratulates him. Aastha signals Babli to take Anokhi for some work. Aastha explains the plan to Kanchan and Babli makes Anokhi wear pallu. Aastha puts the chunri on her head and says that she did the same with Babli. Shaurya gets the ritual done while Aastha feeds Anokhi sweets. Everyone leaves while Anokhi is confused. Aastha informs that everything happened well. Anokhi furiously goes to Shaurya and finds Aastha doing his aarti.

Ramesh tells Rama that Shaurya will take care of Anokhi, while he feels elated. Shaurya thanks Ahir for the help and further asks how everyone can leave as music and dance are still left. Shaurya pulls Anokhi and she dances with him too. Later, Anokhi falls down feeling devastated. She cries thinking about Shaurya. Anokhi looks at her reflection in the water and recalls her wedding with Shaurya. She gets irritated and tells herself that she wanted to see him happy but he does not care about her at all.

She hears Ramesh and Rama's voice and looks for them. Ramesh is looking for his phone when Anokhi sees them. They are shocked while Shaurya feels bad for hurting Anokhi and wishes to end it. Aastha asks him to wait and tells him that her pain and fear will drain with her tears. Anokhi asks her parents about their visit and Aastha says that she invited him as they are her friends. Anokhi thinks now that her parents are here, she needs to be strong and decides to see through it till the end.

