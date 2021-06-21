'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 21 Written Update: Shaurya Blames Anokhi For Bad Food

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode begins with Shaurya dancing around Anokhi and Anokhi noticing his name on her palm. Shaurya ignores her and says that she is stubborn but his name won't leave her hand. Anokhi tries to wipe it off but cannot. Babli and Kanchan tease her while Gayatri tries to handle the situation. Devi looks at Shaurya and Aastha's pictures. Rama and Ramesh apologise to Aastha for Raja's mistake, while she asks them to forget everything.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 21 Written Update

Shaurya stops Anokhi and asks her to have food. Anokhi says that she will take of herself, Shaurya retorts that he is talking about the guests. He tells her that it is her sister's fault and blames Anokhi. He makes her taste all the dishes and everyone notices it. They praise Shaurya for his smartness, while Anokhi leaves irritated as there is nothing wrong with any dishes. Alok scolds Gayatri and Kanchan for taking advantage of Tej and Devi. Shaan arrives and says that they are personal photographers. Alok leaves. Vineet enters.

Ahir stops Vineet but he calls Ramesh and Rama. He greets them and everyone is shocked to see him. Vineet takes their blessings, while Rama says that she just asked Babli about him. Ramesh praises Shaurya for inviting Vineet. Shaurya says that it is a joke and Ahir throws him out in the pretense. Ramesh warns Babli and asks her not to opt for divorce over small things. Anokhi asks Babli to speak up and questions how he knows that it is a small thing without knowing anything. Alok taunts them for the drama and Shaan shuts him up. Rama tries calming him.

Shagun calls Shaurya and gives her wishes to him. Shaurya expresses gratitude for her help. Shagun writes Shaurya's name on her palm and Alok encourages her. He says that he will help her with whatever she needs without letting anyone know. Shagun is happy to hear that. Everyone asks Aastha to sing and Shaurya asks Anokhi to sing too.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

