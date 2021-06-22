'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 22 Written Update: Anokhi Learns That It's Her Wedding

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya asking Anokhi to sing but she refuses to as this is his family's function. Shaurya asks her to sing for him but she refuses again and is about to leave. Shaurya stops her and asks if she is feeling bad. Anokhi tells him not to think too much as she has no feelings for him. Shaurya says that they cannot force someone to do something and leaves. When others plead her to sing, she sings the song looking at Shaurya and he understands the meaning of it. Anokhi leaves and Aastha sends Reema to talk with her.

Reema speaks to Anokhi and tries to explain that she still has time to reconsider her decision. Reema tells her that the same things are being repeated and she needs to catch the train as it will be too late after marriage. Anokhi recalls her moments with Shaurya and starts running towards him. When she sees that he is busy on his cell phone, she hugs him from the back. Shaurya is shocked and asks her to move away as someone might see them. She does not listen and hugs him tightly.

Anokhi tells him that she cannot live without him and when Tej made the deal, she thought she could live but she couldn't. Anokhi asks Shaurya to not go ahead with the marriage as she is already his wife. She adds that she wants him back but Shaurya refuses to believe her as Anokhi earlier did not consider it marriage. Shaurya tells her that even God cannot stop the marriage now.

Shaurya reveals that it is their wedding and Anokhi is shocked to hear that. Shaurya confesses that even he cannot live without her and did this to make her realise her mistake. Everyone rejoices when Kanchan says that they need to celebrate. Anokhi and Shaurya start dancing and everyone cheers for them. Shaurya comes home and finds Devi. Devi gives him the mehendi. Shaurya asks Devi why she did not come and be a part of his happiness.

