Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 24 Written Update: Shaurya-Anokhi's Haldi Is Peaceful

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Devi getting pissed as Aastha applies the Haldi to Shaurya first. Aastha asks her to apply too, and she applies it angrily. He takes her blessings. Kanchan asks Shaurya's mother to feed him sweets. Devi and Aastha move towards him at the same time. Devi asks if she can feed him first as Aastha applied the Haldi first. Aastha agrees but Shaurya takes both their hands and eats at the same time.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 24 Written Update

Vineet and his mother attend the function. His mother swears that she will make sure Ramesh pleads to him to take his daughter home. Everyone is shocked to see them. Anokhi asks who invited him and Ramesh says he did. His mother taunts Babli for not greeting her. Ramesh gives them the divorce papers and slaps Vineet for raising his hand on his daughter. Ramesh accepts that it is his fault that he could not see his daughter's pain. Ramesh also warns Vineet to not to dare thinks about harming his daughter in front of him.

Ramesh recalls his past when Anokhi managed to study under scholarship and made him proud. He says Anokhi made him realise his mistake and adds that he will no more tolerate any kind of abuse against his daughters. He asks Vineet to sign the papers. Ramesh apologises to Anokhi and Babli for the way he treated them. Babli asks him to forget the past and start a new one. He applies the Haldi on Anokhi and she smiles happily.

Shaurya speaks to Anokhi on call. Anokhi informs him that her father changed a lot and it was because of him who invited him to the wedding. Later, they both start getting ready for the wedding. Devi tries to tell something Alok but he stops her. Devi leaves. Ahir finds Babli tensed and he calms her. Aastha asks Devi if they should keep the money for shagun but Devi taunts her. Shaurya and Anokhi cannot wait to be each other's spouses.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

