Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 29 Written Update: Anokhi-Shaurya's Grah Pravesh Ritual

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Devi saying that Anokhi has become the daughter-in-law of the Sabherwal house as per Aastha's wish. The pandit asks the newlyweds to seek blessings from elders and Aastha first asks them to take blessings from Devi and Tej. They take their blessings. Shaurya and Anokhi are about to leave when Devi says that Anokhi is not ready to compromise a single day for him so how is he going to manage. He retorts that he likes the part that she does not compromise.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 29 Written Update

Anokhi and Shaurya have dinner. Aastha and Shaan wish to have food with the newlyweds. Tej and Devi take their leave and everyone is shocked. Shaurya asks where they are going and Tej says that he is leaving for home. Anokhi asks them to have food but Devi responds that they are not used to consuming oily food at the wedding. Tej taunts them how much they will change in a wedding - from wedding venue to food. Anokhi gets tea and cookies for them and Shaurya says that it is not good for the groom and bride if they go on an empty stomach. Devi and Tej have tea.

Alok asks where they are taking the bride when Kanchan says that they can go to Shaan's flat. Rama informs that Anokhi should stay at their in-laws' home after marriage. Shaurya asks Anokhi and she says that she wants to stay where he was born and brought up. Shaurya then invites everyone for the grah pravesh ritual and Devi says that Aastha cannot enter the house. Tej informs that things are over long back and they cannot be changed no matter what. Anokhi tries to convince them and asks them to start afresh. Tej leaves and Aastha asks not to worry about her. Devi, too, leaves with him furiously. Rama advises Anokhi not to argue with elders. Devi asks Tej to stay calm as even she cannot tolerate seeing her son with Aastha.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

