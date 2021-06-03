Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 3 Written Update: Shaurya Breaks The Engagement

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya telling everyone that he got married to Anokhi. Alok confronts him and yells at him for his actions. Shaurya answers that he was forced to get engaged and there is nothing wrong with marrying the one he loves. Shaan asks how he could make such a big decision without informing his family. Shaurya says that Anokhi herself did not know until he applied the vermillion on her forehead. Devi asks about his promise to her. Shaurya apologises to her for breaking his promise. He reasons that he followed his heart as she always advised him.

Shaan asks if Anokhi knows about his engagement with Shagun but Shaurya remains quiet. Here, Anokhi dances in her room with the trophy when Reema comes and yells at her. Anokhi thinks that she is asking about her marriage with Shaurya and apologises to her. Anokhi explains everything to her and Reema is shocked to hear that as she was talking about something else. Reema teases Anokhi and expresses her happiness.

At the Sabherwal house, Shaurya removes his engagement ring and keeps it on the table. Shagun confronts him by telling him that she came to India for him only. Shaurya confesses that he loves Anokhi which is why he cannot marry her. Shagun yells at him for breaking her heart and leaves after removing the ring. Devi is stunned to witness everything. Shaurya goes to Shagun when she is exercising furiously.

Shaurya apologises to her and the duo patch up. Shagun tells him that she wants to go back home but her parents are not back. Shaurya thanks her for understanding and the duo decide to move on. Shagun asks Shaurya not to reveal about their engagement as it is of no use now. Shaurya agrees while Devi is shocked by Shagun's decision. Shagun looks cunningly at Shaurya and after coming down, speaks to Devi. She tells Devi that she is still the same who desires to become Mrs. Shaurya Sabherwal. Devi is relieved to see that.

