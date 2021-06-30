'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 30 Written Update: Anokhi's Grah-pravesh At Mansion

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Rama scolding Anokhi but Babli taking her side. She asks Anokhi to do whatever she wants. Rama is not convinced and asks why does she need to support Aastha as Tej was not completely wrong. She says that they have divorced and Anokhi is quick to reply that few papers don't decide anyone's fate as they still love each other. Babli agrees and Rama is still upset. Kanchan asks Anokhi to cry a bit and Rama explains to her the same thing but Anokhi asks if it is necessary to do the ritual.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 30 written update

Anokhi refuses to do it as she thinks it is not necessary to follow decades-old tradition and she does not agree with the ritual. Alok tells Anokhi is already behaving like Jhansi Ki Rani. Shaurya supports Anokhi and Shaan says that she actually resembles Aastha, who also refused to partake in Bidaai. Shaurya calls them alike. Aastha says that she is two steps ahead of her. Tej taunts her, while Devi is stubborn that Anokhi should do the ritual.

Anokhi agrees to do the ritual but while performing Bidaai she takes her own oaths that she will not let go of her attachment with her parents' house. She hugs her family and the newlyweds are about to enter the car when Tej stops them. He says that Anokhi is a Sabherwal now and her grah pravesh will take place at their house. He also informs that the ritual will be done by both the mothers and Tej asks Shaurya to bring their daughter-in-law to the house.

Anokhi is happy that she is not separating Shaurya's family from him. Gayathri and Kanchan prepare for Aarti and Devi ask why Tej agreed with Anokhi. Tej responds that he is doing everything to bring Shaurya closer to them. Devi says that along with Anokhi, Aastha, too, is entering the house. Tej retorts that women are creating issues out of everything and asks her to wait till the wind blows on their side. Alok taunts Anokhi for making jokes on rituals but Gayathri and Kanchan support her.

Aastha enters the Sabherwal mansion with Shaan. The couple recalls the time she left the house. Shaurya comes with Anokhi. Kanchan teases them to leave each other's hands for some time. Aastha and Devi take the aarti at the same time.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.