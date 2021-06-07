'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 5 Written Update: Shaurya Has Good Time With Aastha

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya not getting network while Kitty and Bebo trouble Anokhi. Shagun overhears them, while Anokhi asks them if Shaurya gets to know about the memes what he will do with them. Here, Ahir teaches car driving to Babli when Vineet enters and stops them. Ahir asks Babli to ignore him and Babli drives ahead. Shaurya greets Aastha and asks for the charger. He tells her that he came by himself to meet her.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 5 Written Update

Shaurya says that he is ready to make a new start. Shagun goes to Anokhi's room and apologises as she looked tense. She tries to brainwash Anokhi by saying that his image won't get ruined but it will be his career and Anokhi needs to take care of it. Shagun leaves by saying that she will enjoy making Anokhi suffer. Shaurya and Aastha have tea and Shaurya thinks if he should tell her about his marriage or maybe Anokhi should do this.

Shaurya tells Aastha that Shagun understood his love for Anokhi is genuine and that is why she understood his situation. Aastha tells him she is happy as her happiness lies in his. Shaurya tells her that she has heard a lot about him but he has not. He asks Aastha to tell him about herself and his dad. She cries happily. Here Anokhi goes to meet Babli and Ahir tells her that she went to the market. Ahir asks why is she looking worried and Anokhi tells him everything. Babli overhears the conversation.

Here, Shaurya and Aastha have a good time when he checks his phone. Shaurya expresses gratitude and says that he is glad to meet her and takes her leave. Shaurya informs her that he needs to finish his campus work and come back soon. Aastha teases that he can't stay away from Anokhi even for few days and he smiles at her in return. Babli asks Anokhi why did she marry Shaurya and scolds her. Devi thinks that they need to do something big in order to remove Anokhi from Shaurya's life. She tears Anokhi's picture and swears that Anokhi won't dare to enter Shaurya's life.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

