'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 8 Written Update: Shaurya Takes A Stand For Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi confronting Tej for her rustication. Alok informs her about the rule book, while Anokhi says that her marriage with Shaurya is her personal issue and it has nothing to do with college. Tej shuts Anokhi when she says that she cannot accept the rustication and will fight for her rights. Tej asks if she is trying to use Shaurya's power for this and Anokhi angrily tears the rustication letter.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 8 written update

Aastha and Shaurya have a good time and Shaurya asks her to go to Chandigarh with him but she refuses to do so. She asks him to focus on bringing Anokhi home. Shaurya unknowingly reveals that he has tied the knot already with Anokhi. Aastha is shocked. Here, Ahir helps Babli when she worries about Anokhi fighting alone. At the hostel, Anokhi finds the warden throwing her stuff out and asks her to vacate the place in half an hour. Reema suggests she call Shaurya but then she decides to fight on her own.

Aastha calls the marriage wrong and asks him to stand by Anokhi during the fight and not leave her alone. Anokhi comes to Ahir and Babli's place with the luggage and Babli questions her where is Shaurya. Reema texts Shaurya about Anokhi's situation. Alok and Tej decide to do something about Anokhi's rustication when Shaurya enters and agrees with them as otherwise she won't come and live with him.

Shaurya says that now he can marry her and live with her. Shaurya asks Tej to call a pandit for grah pravesh. Tej yells at him when Shaurya tells him that he would leave the house as he cannot live without Anokhi. Shaurya calls Aastha and tells her everything that happened. He asks her if he is right and she responds that she knows it better than anyone about leaving the family and he is in the same situation now. Shaurya says that he won't repeat the same mistake as Shaan did by not supporting Aastha. He adds that he will stand for Anokhi.

