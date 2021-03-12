'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' March 12 Spoiler: Will Shaurya Get Jealous Because Of Ahir?

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Kahani's episode on March 11 starts with Anokhi saying sorry to Babli. She said that she has called Ahir even though Babli asked her not to do so. Anokhi asks Babli to come with her, but Babli refuses, saying she is not 'brave' like her. Ahir comes and asks Anokhi about why she called him and Vineet too comes in. Babli signals her from behind to not say anything and Anokhi says the problem got resolved.

Ahir says he, as a police officer, has the duty to help them, so if there is any problem she should let him know and asks her to take some rest. Shaurya comes in and Ahir says goodbye to Anokhi. Shaurya asks her how was she feeling, to which she replies why was he interested in knowing. They start arguing and then she says she is going to meet Aastha, as she respects her.

After Shaurya leaves, Vineet throws Anokhi's bags and asks her to leave, as she called the police, and next time he would be the one to call them if she stayed. She says that won't be necessary and if she comes again she would take her sister with her. Aastha and Anokhi settle in a flat and Shaurya enters to meet Aastha. He tells Aastha that he is not her son and no one cares about him. Anokhi tries to interrupt but Shaurya says he really does not care for her opinion. Since her son asked for something for the first time she says she forgives him.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's March 12 spoiler

In Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's March 12 episode, Shaurya spots Anokhi with Ahir in a police car. His car comes on the same traffic signal as Ahir's and he gets jealous watching them talk together. Shaurya gets angry and accelerates his car before the signal turns green and keeps moving. Ahir asks, why are people like him in such a hurry. Meanwhile, Shaurya's car gets pulled over by traffic police. Anokhi says he ruined his 10 minutes to save his 2 minutes. Will Anokhi spot Shaurya in the coming episode?

The serial is based on Shaurya, who belongs to an affluent family in Chandigarh. He is a modern-day misogynist, who believes that women should be restricted from studying and working. His nature is because of abandonment issues with his mother who left him at a young age, to pursue her career in order to aid and support her elderly parents, while he was influenced by his uncle and aunt forming him into what he is now. On the other hand, Anokhi is a headstrong and ambitious girl who is willing to make a mark on society. She feels the society is patriarchal and women should strive to live their lives on their own terms.

