'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' May 17 Written Update: Anokhi Searches For Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is a popular TV series starring Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode showed Shaurya missing and Anokhi setting out to search for him. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17 May written update.

A look at Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani May 17 written update

The episode begins as Yash comes to his house and asks if they found out about Shaurya whereabouts. He is then told that they are waiting for the kidnapper’s call. Anokhi calls Babli and asks her if she is alright. Babli says she is fine. But she feels distressed that Shaurya is in turmoil because of her. Anokhi reassures Babli and tells her that it was not her fault. In fact, she feels that it was her fault as she did not even know that Shaurya was in trouble. Kanchan intervenes and says that Anokhi is not at fault here. After this Anokhi decides that she will search for Shaurya. She asks Babli to give her the number of Vineet’s friends. Babli says yes and gives her the number. Anokhi again comes to the kidnapping spot to look for Shaurya. Shaurya also calls out to Anokhi. But Anokhi cannot hear him. The kidnapper asks Shaan whether the money has been arranged yet.

He threatens them and says that they should give him the money in two hours or else he will kill Shaurya. The housemates are appalled to hear the kidnapper's demands. Meanwhile, at the kidnapping spot, Anokhi feels that Shaurya is around her but is not able to locate him. She next hears Shaurya’s voice and asks him to give her any other hint. Anokhi then feels that she should call Ahil. Back at the house, Shaan is worried as he wonders how will he be able to arrange such a large amount of money. Ahil says that he should tell the kidnapper that he has got the money. But Shaan does not agree with this. Taiji puts her jewels in front of Shaan and says that he should sell them now to save Shaurya. Shaan refuses to take the jewellery. The housemates somehow manage to arrange the money. The kidnapper sends the location to Shaan. Ahil and Shaan leave to deliver the money to the location. Ahil explains the whole plan to Shaan.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI

