'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' May 3 Written Update: Shaurya Confronts Devi Her Lies

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi greeting Babli. She asks her if she spoke to everyone but Anokhi says she couldn't understand anything. Babli changes the topic as Vineet comes. When Vineet enters, Babli asks him to enjoy while they discuss their work. When he leaves, Babli reveals to Anokhi that they would lie till the next day and later will announce that the event got cancelled.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani May 3 written update

Anokhi agrees with her. Here, Tej discusses Shaurya's health when Shaan enters with Aastha. Devi is about to say something but Tej stops her. He asks her to not stop as their stubbornness would increase everything they do. Devi worries that Aastha would spill the truth about Anokhi in front of Shaurya. Shagun lets the duo sit inside and asks to call her if they need anything. Devi shares her worries with Shagun while Shagun advises her to keep manipulating the truth.

Shaurya gets Anokhi's flashes in his dream. As Devi worries about Anokhi's coming back, Shagun tells her that she won't come back as she brainwashed her well. She says a middle-class girl will never give up on her dreams. Meanwhile, Shaan and Aastha talk about the engagement. Shaan says that he and Shaurya had no idea about it. Shaurya listens to their talk. Aastha talks about Anokhi waiting outside despite Devi not letting her in.

Shaurya wakes up and asks if Anokhi came to meet him. Aastha tells him that she did but Devi did not let her in. Shaurya goes to Devi, while she is shocked to see him. Shaurya confronts Devi but she says that what she did was for his welfare. Shaurya tells her that he trusted her but did not expect her to do this. Tej yells at Aastha for provoking Shaurya. Shaurya defends her and says that it is not about her but about Anokhi.

He further confronts Devi for lying to him about Anokhi. Devi tries manipulating Shaurya once again with her emotional talks and Alok backs her but Shaurya says he’s not sure about what is right and wrong. He says that he feels they are plotting behind his back and that is why they suddenly came to Goa to fix his engagement without discussing it with him. Meanwhile, Anokhi decides that she won't repeat the same thing again as love is not her thing.

Image Source: A still from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani episodes