'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Shooting Location And More; Read Details

Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is a television drama series that premiered on December 21, 2020, on StarPlus. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Mohor and stars Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles. It is produced under DJ's a Creative Unit and the story revolves around a male chauvinist who believes that every girl's future belongs in the kitchen. He is surprised when he crosses paths with a hardworking girl. Did you know where Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has been shot? Read ahead to know more about Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani shooting location.

A look at Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani shooting location

According to Tellychakkar, the show has been previously shot in Punjab and Mumbai but has now shifted its base to Goa due to the ongoing pandemic. The show is based on the backdrop of Punjab. When Karanvir Sharma shot his first outdoor sequence, he shared his experience with Tellychakkar. Speaking to them, he said that they began shooting in Mumbai, but a few scenes had to be balanced as they were required to be shot in a real location to give viewers an authentic feel. He added that the outdoor shoot was decided to be held especially in Patiala and he along with his co-star and a few members of the cast and crew travelled to the city where they shot for a few days.

On April 13, 2021, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray announced a lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The production of the show was halted from April 14, 2021, and later, the makers decided to film in Goa as Mumbai imposed restrictions.

A look at the latest episode of Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

In the latest episode of the show, Shaurya meets with an accident and Anokhi rushes to meet him but is stopped by Devi. Anokhi fights back and goes to meet him. Shagun gets irritated seeing Anokhi next to Shaurya and plays a nasty trick on her by creating a major misunderstanding in her mind against Shaurya. Shagun confronts Anokhi and tells her why Shaurya’s engagement broke. Anokhi is left surprised after she knows the reason and Shagun continues to instigate Anokhi.

(Promo Image source: Karanvir Sharma’s Instagram)