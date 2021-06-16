'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Update: Shaurya Informs Anokhi That He's Marrying Shagun

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode has too much drama as Anokhi finally confronts Tej. She tells him she has given up on her all to comply with his decision, however, this isn't helping them in any way. Devi expresses concern but Tej is adamant that he doesn't want to accept their relationship. Tej taunts Devi that people who are living far from him, have become like family, but the family itself is drifting away from him. Soon, Shaurya enters the household and informs his Badi Maa that he will never leave home like this.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 16 written update

Shaurya tells Tej that he knows the latter has been blackmailing Anokhi. He adds that he knows he has offered money to Anokhi to stay away from him. Shaurya tells Tej that the latter's ego is above everything but that doesn't work all the time. Shaurya continues that his wrong deeds will never turn right. Shaurya challenges him and informs him that he's all set to change everything. Tej hits back and informs his son that he can't change anything.

Shaurya calls the entire family and informs them that there's some good news that he wanted to share with them for a long time. He informs everyone that he is set to tie the knot with Anokhi. While the family expresses disbelief, Kanchan becomes one of the firsts to congratulate him. He informs his Chachu to take care of the bar department.

Later on, Shaurya goes to meet Anokhi and asks her to wait for ten minutes. The former requests Shagun to marry him and tells her about his whole plan. Shagun agrees with him and they hatch a new idea altogether. Anokhi reveals to him that she's been waiting for him for twenty minutes. He then gives her sweets and tells her that he's getting married. Anokhi loses her cool and maintains silence. He adds that he's getting married to Shagun as his family has been forcing him to move on. He shocks her by telling her that they've asked Babli to make the arrangements.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI

